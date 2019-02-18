17 months ago, Microsoft revealed that it would open its first European flagship store in London. What it didn’t reveal is when this Windows-based nirvana would be open to the public.

It still hasn’t, but according to The Telegraph, a launch is imminent, and it’ll be opening its doors this summer.

Related: Best tablet

For five months, the tech giant has been hiring for 100 roles, both full- and part-time, the paper reports. Indeed, nine are still available to apply for on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn – two of which opened for applications last week.

According to the planning application on the City of Westminster Council planning portal, the store will boast an open-plan design, with a relaxed second floor featuring a lounge, reception area and “exploratorium”.

A more consumer-friendly description can be found on all the job ads, which describe a store “central to our company’s mission” and “the best place for the London community and visitors to experience all that’s possible with Microsoft”.

The adverts continue: “At the London flagship Microsoft Store we will create and cultivate meaningful connections with one customer at a time,” the job ads all say.

“From empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed and grow, to fostering creativity and collaboration for students, teachers and parents through free STEM and digital skills experiences, or engaging and building communities with gaming and esports fans.

“If you want to develop lifelong skills and take pride in world-class customer service, a career at the London flagship Microsoft Store could be the place for you!”

Related: Best laptop

Currently, Microsoft has stores around the US in Canada, as well as one in Australia and another in Puerto Rico. As it stands, the London store will be the first one in Europe.

Microsoft is yet to confirm the veracity of the reported opening schedule, but you don’t advertise that many retail jobs unless a launch is just around the corner. When it does launch, it’ll reopen the old rivalry between Apple and Microsoft, with Google Maps claiming just 240 feet between the Regent Street Apple Store and Microsoft’s upcoming debut.

Will you be first in line at the Microsoft Store opening? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.