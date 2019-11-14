Microsoft and Square Enix are bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox

Microsoft and Square Enix have confirmed they will be bringing the hugely popular MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox in the future.

Previously a massive failure, Final Fantasy 14 was reborn in 2013 and has since grown into one of the world’s most popular online RPGs, reaching a new crescendo with its latest expansion – Shadowbringers.

“I wanted you to know, rest assured that we will be bringing that game to Xbox,” Phil Spencer said about Final Fantasy XIV, stressing that players will soon have their hands on the MMORPG on Xbox.

“We have a great relationship with Yoshida-san and we’re working through what it means to bring a cross-platform MMO that they’ve run for years [to Xbox],” he continued, stressing that plans are in motion.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

However, no concrete release window has been confirmed, and we imagine it’ll be a while until we hear more on the matter. Either way, it’s incredibly exciting to see such a highly regarded Japanese title coming to Xbox.

The platform has always been woefully unpopular in Japan, subject to mediocre sales and a lack of fan interest. In recent years, Microsoft has been determined to turn things around. To its credit, it’s doing a decent job.

At X019 it was announced that SEGA’s Yakuza series will be coming to Xbox One in 2020, a series which has largely remained faithful to PlayStation. Phantasy Star Online 2 is also coming to the console, which nobody could have seen coming.

Microsoft is due to release Project Scarlett – its next generation console – in the latter months of next year, and when Final Fantasy 14 eventually materialises for the Xbox family of consoles, we imagine it will make an appearance on the snazzy new machine.

Currently available across PS4, PC, and Mac, it is possible to share progress between platforms if you’re using the same character or account. I’ll certainly be checking out the Xbox One version once it arrives, especially if I’ve a chance of bagging some special armour.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…