Microsoft rumoured to launch 12.5-inch Surface laptop at a budget price

New reports have emerged to claim Microsoft will launch a new 12.5-inch Surface Laptop before the end of the year.

The reports originate from Windows Central, which claims an anonymous source has told them a 12.5-inch Surface Laptop (code-named Sparti) will be available “somewhere in the $500 range” before the end of the year.

Windows Central has also offered a look at the potential specs, which include:

12.5-inch display

10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Windows 10 in S Mode

Such pricing and specs would put the mini Surface Laptop in competition with Chromebooks and budget-friendly laptops such as the Honor MagicBook 14.

The 10th Generation i5 processor should make it more powerful than most Chromebooks, but the 4GB RAM will likely limit the performance to casual web browsing and video streaming. That said, it’s likely Microsoft will also offer slightly more powerful configurations.

There’s no reason to fret about the Windows 10 in S Mode – which limits what software you can download – as Microsoft always offers users free upgrades to full-fat Windows 10. We typically don’t advise doing so, as it can slow down performance, but the 12.5-inch Surface Laptop seemingly offers high enough specs to run the more demanding operating system.

The $500 approximate price would make this laptop a very good proposition for students and penny pinchers, positioning it between Microsoft’s existing Surface Go and Surface Pro price-wise.

Such a move makes a lot of sense, as many students have potentially been put off by the Surface Go’s keyboard attachment, which is fine for typing in a browser but not really suitable for hammering out long essays and dissertations. This new Surface device would seemingly feature a full-fat laptop keyboard instead.

Windows Central suggests the 12.5-inch Surface laptop could be announced during Microsoft’s annual Surface showcase in October, along with the rumoured Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8.

