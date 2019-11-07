Microsoft is reviving another classic PC game

Adam Isgreen, creative director of Age of Empires, made an intriguing statement this week that will have PC-gamers scratching their heads and asking: “Is Age of Mythology making a comeback?”

The Age of Empires series is widely renowned as a definitive RTS franchise. Every game in the series has received, or is pencilled in for, a definitive edition to bring them to modern audiences, with the exception of series outlier, Age of Mythology.

2002’s Age of Mythology scrapped the reasonably historically accurate settings the series normally occupies and introduced mythology to the game. Players could play as Vikings, accompanied by Norse gods and monsters, or ancient Egyptians, or ancient Greeks, each with their own respective mythological creatures and legendary heroes.

Isgreen told PC Gamer: “I don’t know what we’re going to do with Mythology yet, to be completely honest with you. Mythology occupies this really interesting space. Do we just do a definitive version of it, or do we do something grander with it, rebooting it or taking it in a new direction?

“There are so many opportunities that I see with Mythology, I just don’t know what we’re going to do yet. We’re going to think it through. We want to make our fans happy, and if the fans want us to do a definitive version, we’ll heavily consider going in that direction.”

Okay, he’s not said anything definitive, ironically enough, but this statement is interesting because of its vagueness. It sounds like Isgreen and co. may be considering going even further than a definitive edition.

Could they really be considering a full re-boot, or sequel, to really bring the title up to date?

The definitive editions essentially see the graphics and sound re-mastered and some extra game-play added. They will still feel a lot like an old game though, albeit a fun one. The next one to be remastered is a particularly noteworthy entry to the series, Age of Empires 2. However, Isgreen’s comment makes us wonder if maybe, the developers might be considering going even further with Age of Mythology.

It’s a move we’d certainly welcome as the original game was fantastic fun and very playable. It didn’t take itself two seriously but offered compelling RTS gameplay and a fun mix of human and mythological characters and themes.

Currently there is a new, full game in development, Age of Empires 4, and it’s the first since Age of Empires 3 way back in 2005. However, when Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition is released next week, this could free up some resources for future projects. Might Age of Mythology be one of those? We hope so.

