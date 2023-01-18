Microsoft reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs today

Microsoft is reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs at some point today.

Sky News issued a report last night claiming that Microsoft was considering cutting around 5% of its workforce, which would work out to around 11,000 jobs if accurate. One analyst source claims that the figure could be even higher.

A couple of publications have since confirmed these claims, and have added the detail that Microsoft could announce the cuts some time today.

The predicted announcement is seemingly being timed to come ahead of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella updating investors on the company’s financial performance on January 24. Some analysts have predicted that Microsoft’s figures are set to disappoint investors, which would certainly tally with a pre-emptive staff cull.

News of the latest Microsoft jobs cut comes amidst a slowing global economy, and follows on from an ill-fated hiring spree that the tech industry embarked upon over the pandemic as demand spiked.

In a CNBC interview aired at the beginning of the year, Nadella warned that the tech industry was in for two more years of challenging conditions, referencing the recession that was affecting parts of the world.

Microsoft already laid off around 1% of its workforce back in October. The company’s latest staff cull would follow on from Amazon announcing around 18,000 job cuts earlier this month, which amounts to around 6% of its total workforce.

The likes of Meta (formerly Facebook), Sony, and Google’s parent company Alphabet have all cut large numbers of staff in recent months.