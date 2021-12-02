 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft really doesn’t want you to use Google Chrome

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Both Windows 11 and Windows 10 have started offering prompts dissuading people from downloading and using Google Chrome instead of Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft is in an awkward position with Windows and Edge. It’s clearly eager for its OS to continue being seen as the most open and third party-friendly platform out there, but it also really (REALLY) wants people to use its own web browser.

As Neowin points out, this desire has manifested most recently with a new prompt whenever someone tries to download Chrome through Microsoft’s Edge browser.

The pop-up points out that Edge is built using the same Chromium technology as Chrome, then adds that it has “the added trust of Microsoft”. It’s an odd bit of phrasing, but what Microsoft is essentially claiming here is that Edge is more secure than Chrome.

Also notable here is the fact that there’s only one button – or choice, if you will – on offer here, and it reads “Browse securely now”.

Another Windows pop-up that’s been spotted in the wild is one that takes a slightly sassy tone, claiming that Chrome is “so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge”.

On that point Microsoft is on more solid ground. Google Chrome did indeed launch in 2008, while Microsoft Edge took over from Internet Explorer in 2015.

The report also points out that when you search for ‘browser’ or ‘web browser’ on Microsoft’s own Bing search engine, Edge recommendations pop up. Someone is trying a little too hard to be noticed.

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: It’s worth holding back on Windows 11

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: It’s worth holding back on Windows 11

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.