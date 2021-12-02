Microsoft really doesn’t want you to use Google Chrome

Both Windows 11 and Windows 10 have started offering prompts dissuading people from downloading and using Google Chrome instead of Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft is in an awkward position with Windows and Edge. It’s clearly eager for its OS to continue being seen as the most open and third party-friendly platform out there, but it also really (REALLY) wants people to use its own web browser.

As Neowin points out, this desire has manifested most recently with a new prompt whenever someone tries to download Chrome through Microsoft’s Edge browser.

The pop-up points out that Edge is built using the same Chromium technology as Chrome, then adds that it has “the added trust of Microsoft”. It’s an odd bit of phrasing, but what Microsoft is essentially claiming here is that Edge is more secure than Chrome.

Also notable here is the fact that there’s only one button – or choice, if you will – on offer here, and it reads “Browse securely now”.

Another Windows pop-up that’s been spotted in the wild is one that takes a slightly sassy tone, claiming that Chrome is “so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge”.

On that point Microsoft is on more solid ground. Google Chrome did indeed launch in 2008, while Microsoft Edge took over from Internet Explorer in 2015.

The report also points out that when you search for ‘browser’ or ‘web browser’ on Microsoft’s own Bing search engine, Edge recommendations pop up. Someone is trying a little too hard to be noticed.