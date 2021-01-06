Microsoft previews gorgeous new Windows 10 taskbar feature

Earlier this week we reported Microsoft is planning a visual rejuvenation of its Windows platform, but until that occurs we’ll settle for some lovely little touches like this new taskbar feature.

Windows Insiders can now download a new Preview Build of the desktop operating system, which includes a rich new taskbar that shows content from news agencies, the weather, sports results and stock alerts.

The taskbar can be summoned and then dismissed from the bottom right corner of the display and can be customised with content that’s in line with your interests. Users will also be able to control what surfaces over time by selecting options like “More stories like this” or “Fewer stories like this”

In a blog post previewing Build 21286, Microsoft said: “Quickly glance at your news and interests directly from the taskbar. Get caught up on the latest headlines, weather, sports, and more, then go back to whatever you were doing without disrupting your workflow. You have convenient access to news and interesting content from over 4,500 global brands such as The New York Times, BBC or The Verge, and gorgeous live weather maps. Select an article to open a streamlined reading view with fewer distractions, so you can save time and stay focused.”

Microsoft says the new feature is privacy-friendly and can be turned off if Windows 10 users feel it is becoming a little intrusive. There are also protections in place to ensure advertisers and third parties cannot target you through the new taskbar addition.

“Through news and interests, there is quick access to the Microsoft Privacy Dashboard,” Microsoft adds. “Through the Microsoft Edge browser, there are built-in controls to limit tracking from advertisers and third parties. And if news and interests doesn’t appeal to you, you can easily turn it off by right-clicking on the taskbar.”

The post also outlines some new storage spaces settings, while the OS will also perform better when moving between time zones.