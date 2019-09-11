Why is Microsoft paying iPhone users to buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

Microsoft is sticking its mighty oar in the Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy battle by offering a whopping trade-in deal for customers in the United States.

For those willing to dump the iPhone for a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus, Samsung is offering up to $650 in credit.

If you’re ready to part ways with your iPhone X, XR, XS, or XS Max handset you could get the full whack. If you’re rocking an iPhone 8 then you can snag a maximum of $450.

So what’s Microsoft’s interest here? Well the Note 10 or Note 10 Plus handsets you’ll get in the trade are jam-packed with the Microsoft’s stock productivity apps, as well as the relatively new Your Phone app.

The latter is particularly useful as if you’re looking to bring all of your phone’s most important notifications to your PC, and therein lies Microsoft’s key incentive.

However, it’s not just iPhones that are on the chopping block and Microsoft definitely taking sides in the Apple vs Samsung battle. Samsung’s Galaxy S10, the Note 9, and Google Pixel 3 owners can also get up to $650 off. Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 8, and Google Pixel 2 owners can get a maximum of $450 off a Note 10 loaded with Microsoft’s apps.

So what’s the advantage of using the Your Phone app on your handset and Windows 10 PC? Here’s how the Redmond-based firm explains it…

“You love your phone. So does your computer.​ No need to dig for your phone to text. And you can finally stop emailing yourself photos. With the Your Phone app you get instant access to your phone’s photos, texts, and more on your computer. Snap a pic on your Android, see it on your computer. With Your Phone app, get instant access to your Android phone’s photos, right on your computer. Finally, you can stop emailing yourself photos. Need to add a photo to your presentation? Want to spruce up that selfie? Just drag and drop. Text from your computer. It’s just easier. Text your friends, group message, and type with a keyboard—Your Phone app allows you to view and send Android text messages from your computer.”

You can see whether your phone is eligible here. There’s no word on whether Microsoft plans to extend the trade in to UK phone owners at the current time. Unfortunately those stateside will need to go to their local Microsoft store in order to initiate the trade-in.

