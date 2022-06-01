 large image

Microsoft officially reveals the Surface Laptop Go 2

Following a leak earlier this week, Microsoft has now officially unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 2 with pre-orders available from today.

The original Surface Laptop Go wowed fans with its dinky size and affordable price, making it a great alternative to a Chromebook since it runs on Windows 11. Microsoft is seemingly keen to retain that core selling point, as it hasn’t made any alterations to the physical design.

Instead, Microsoft has updated the internals, with a new Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor which should boost the performance. The base 64GB storage configuration has also been removed, leaving just the 128GB and 256GB options available. This has in turn raised the starting price to $599/£529.

Microsoft also claims it has improved the HD webcam, while also introducing a new Sage colour to join the Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum options.

Surface Laptop Go 2
New sage option for Surface Laptop Go

Otherwise, the Surface Laptop Go 2 doesn’t sport any new features, retaining the same 12.4-inch touchscreen display, 3:2 aspect ratio and port selection.

That’s by no means a bad thing though, as we were hugely impressed with the value offered by the original Surface Laptop Go. Although it is a shame that Microsoft hasn’t added a backlight to the keyboard.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 should start shipping from 7 June 2022, so if you pre-order today, it may well arrive within the week.

The Trusted Take

The original Surface Laptop Go is one of my favourite laptops available, and is my go-to recommendation for anyone who wants a portable under $600/£600.

It is slightly disappointing that there haven’t been many upgrades for this new Surface Laptop Go 2 other than the new processor. But the original was so good that I don’t think it was craving any more additions other than a keyboard backlight. I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

