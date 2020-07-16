Microsoft officially discontinues Xbox One X and All-Digital model

Microsoft has confirmed it is halting production of some Xbox One models ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X.

Following today’s reports the current-gen consoles could be discontinued, a Microsoft spokesperson announced the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will no longer be produced. The basic disc-based Xbox One S will continue to be made and sold globally, at least for the time being.

The company is advising those looking to pick up a new Xbox One X or All-Digital Edition to check with local retailers for availability.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Trusted Reviews.

Related: Best Xbox Series X games

The confirmation comes after a report from Australian site Press Start. While this move was expected at some point, it’s rare to see the current-gen consoles discontinued before the new models hit the shelves.

The Xbox 360 wasn’t discontinued until April 2016, more than two years after the original Xbox One went on sale. Of course, the Xbox One S will live on and it’s quite possible that Microsoft will continue to build them for years to come.

But what does the sidelining of the Xbox One X and All-Digital Edition consoles tell us? Well, Microsoft is saying that if you want powerful 4K HDR gaming, the Xbox Series X is the only way to go. Likewise, if you want to play free of physical game discs, the rumoured, more affordable Lockhart edition of the Series X could be the route to take.

Microsoft could also be clearing the path for the production facilities to go all out in making the next-gen console(s). This week it was reported Sony is boosting production of the PS5 by 50% ahead of the looming battle this winter and beyond.

The full statement from Microsoft is below:

“At Xbox, we’re making massive investments to forge the future of gaming—a future that puts the player at the center of the Xbox experience. We continue to build great games for Xbox One. We continue to build out Game Pass, now with more than 10 million members across Xbox console and PC. We’re previewing Project xCloud in 15 countries so gamers can play games with their friends on any device. And we’re working hard on the next-generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X—the fastest, most powerful console we’ve ever built which includes backward compatibility with thousands of Xbox games and all Xbox One accessories. As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …