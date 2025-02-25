Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Word with ads? Microsoft experiments with free Office apps

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has tested ad-supported access to its key productivity apps, giving some users free access to Word, PowerPoint, Excel as part of the deal.

The company confirmed it has carried out limited tests on the plan that would enable users to avoid the current monthly or annual subscription fee for Microsoft 365.

This isn’t the web versions of the Office apps, it’s the desktop versions that are downloaded to a PC and synced to the cloud for updates. So this sounds like it could be a good way to save £100 a year, right? However, there are quite a few trade-offs to endure for those who’ve been part of the trials.

For starters, many of the advanced Office features remain locked, according to Beebom which first reported the tests. All documents must be saved via Microsoft’s cloud-based OneDrive storage locker, rather than locally to the device. The report also says features like add-ins and watermarks are unavailable, while users won’t be able to leverage the data analytics tools either.

The ads might also be a little too intrusive for users looking to focus on work. The site reported a persistent banner ad at the top of the document or presentation in question. Test users will also need to watch a video every couple of hours, according to the report.

Microsoft did provide a statement to PCWorld saying a roll out of the ad-supported Microsoft 365 app wasn’t planned at present. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not an idea the company won’t revisit in future.

“Microsoft has been conducting some limited testing. Currently, there are no plans to launch a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps,” a Microsoft representative said.

They’re called productivity apps for a reason!

There are plenty of things people will be willing to tolerate the distraction of ads for. Streaming services are a prime example. However, the idea of having to watch a video when you’re desperately trying to get a PowerPoint presentation done with a meeting in half an hour? It’s just not feasible. We’re glad this is just a test.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

