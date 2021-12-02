Microsoft Office design revamp brings a Windows 11-inspired new look for all

Microsoft Office’s long-promised Windows 11-inspired visual update is now rolling out to the likes of Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

The “simple and more coherent experience” is designed to match the Windows 11 interface but enhances the visual experience for users still on Windows 10. Microsoft says it’ll help users achieve greater focus.

Microsoft first announced the changes in June and is finally ready to bring them to all users on Windows 11 and Windows 10 for Microsoft 365 and the standalone Office 2021 suite.

The look is cleaner and the ribbon is now rounded, while all Office apps will now respect the light or dark theme. The Quick Access toolbar is now hidden by default, Microsoft says.

When announcing the features Microsoft presented a number of scenarios for Office users to try to get the best from the tweaked UI.

“Review a blog draft you had written in Word with your teammates. Notice the colorful presence indicators in the top right corner of the menu bar, which help you quickly find where your teammates are co-authoring in real time,” the company said.

“Create your pitch deck in PowerPoint while referencing Word and Excel for the information you need. Notice the default neutral colour palette, customisable ribbon, and soft corners, across these three apps,” it added.

Microsoft is still finding its feet with Windows 11 following a summer of high expectations for what was an unexpected revamp.

Just yesterday the company revealed some improvements coming to the Windows 11 Start menu and taskbar that restore some of the functionality lost from Windows 10. The changes within Insider build 22509 also make the Start menu a little more customisable.

How are you getting along with Windows 11? Is it living up to expectations or do you find yourself yearning for good old Windows 10? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.