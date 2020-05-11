Microsoft is finally fixing the worst thing about office email

Microsoft says it has found a solution for one of the most infuriating parts of office life – becoming embroiled in those mass reply-all email chains containing not a drop of pertinent information.

A new Office 365 feature, currently rolling out to subscribers, promises “reply all storm protection in Exchange online,” with hopes of bringing it to more folks in the future.

In a blog post, Microsoft outlined measures to prevent people sending replies to everyone CC’d on the email chain. Right now the feature is targeted at organisations who have massive distribution lists of 5,000 people or more.

The automated tech will detect if there have been 10 reply-alls to over 5,000 recipients within the first 30 minutes. Once those conditions have been met, all subsequent replies to the thread will be blocked for the following four hours. The idea is to prevent annoyance and the negative effect on servers overwhelmed with sending that volume of messages at the same time.

Anyone who seeks to send a reply all email will receive a notification saying “the conversation is too busy with too many people” advising them the thread is at risk of becoming a reply-all storm.

The message will also suggest a remedy by sending to a smaller number of people, instead of using the reply-all feature. Microsoft says the feature will be expanded to more groups of Office 365 costumers soon, raising hope that much smaller groups of employees could be free from those reply-all emails full of office banter.

In the post, the company says: “Over time, as we gather usage telemetry and customer feedback, we expect to tweak, fine-tune, and enhance the Reply All Storm Protection feature to make it even more valuable to a broader range of Office 365 customers.”

It added: “We’re already seeing the first version of the feature successfully reduce the impact of reply all storms within Microsoft (humans still behave like humans no matter which company they work for 😉 and believe it will also benefit many other organisations as well.”

