Microsoft could be set to acquire the creators of Fallout: New Vegas – report

A new report claims that Microsoft is close to finalising a deal to acquire Obsidian Entertainment as a new first-party developer.

Reported by Kotaku, sources speaking to the outlet have said that the deal itself is “90% finished” and a “matter of when, not if” when asked if the acquisition will go forward.

Obsidian Entertainment is renown for an abundance of classic titles such as Knights of the Old Republic 2, Fallout: New Vegas and, more recently, Pillars of Eternity.

If this deal does come to fruition, Obsidian Entertainment will be a huge asset to Microsoft in the coming generation given its talent for big, expansive titles. It also means that anything they develop will be exclusive to Xbox One and Windows 10.

This past E3, Microsoft announced a series of studios to join its first-party roster including Ninja Theory, Playground Games and a new talent known as The Initiative.

Knowing this, the mysterious Xbox Two could be set to receive a stunning library of first-party experiences once announced and released, whenever that might be.

Microsoft said it doesn’t comment on rumours and speculation when asked about the rumoured deal, although if true it’s only a matter of time until it surfaces.

