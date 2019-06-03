Following a week of some wacky PC concepts stemming from Computex – it appears Microsoft has a unique idea up its own sleeve. The company is reportedly working on a concept that would bring a life an old idea – formerly referred to as Courier.

The Microsoft Surface team has begun showing off a new dual-screen device internally. The device is reportedly codenamed Centaurus and is likely to take cues from Microsoft’s former Courier concept. The Courier was a touchscreen device and looked like had a book or a journal – showing off two screens inside when opened.

Centaurus appears to be leaning much more into being a traditional concept than the Courier – sounding similar to Lenovo’s latest foldable screen concept. According to The Verge, the Centaurus device will be the first to run the Windows Lite operating system. Windows Lite is intended to be a no-frills version of Windows to compete with operating systems like Chrome OS.

The codename Centaurus emerged late last year. At that time, the design was being compared to devices like the Lenovo Yoga Book. A Yoga Book style of laptop sees a touch-sensitive screen acting as a keyboard solution accompanied with a second screen.

The Surface team has seemed to be hard at work on the future of the product line of late. In May, the Surface Pro 7 was rumoured to be receiving a new type-cover. The related patent appeared to show USB-C on the new device. Microsoft has avoided USB-C on its Surface Pro line so far – instead opting for the company’s proprietary Surface Connect port.

At the beginning of 2019, the Surface team branched out – moving away from PCs to create the Surface Headphones. The product diversification nows seems like it wasn’t a one-off. Microsoft is reportedly working on wireless Surface Buds to rival the Apple AirPods.