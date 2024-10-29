A Microsoft has revealed that Microsoft is working on Surface-branded wearable AI devices.

Microsoft EVP and Consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi recently spoke with YouTuber Austin Evans, where he was asked about potential new markets for the company’s Surface hardware brand.

Mehdi responded by saying (via Windows Central): “I do think that these devices that see the world, that you wear on your body, on your person — I think that those combined with the AI will be very valuable.”

“It can do image recognition, it can tell you [and] talk to you about what’s going on. I think that’s a fascinating place that we’ll go.”

It’s not exactly an outright confirmation of a specific product, but Mehdi’s comments clearly indicate that Microsoft is working on wearable AI devices that can read the world around you.

While AI is now a huge focus for every consumer tech company worth its salt, including Apple, Google, and Samsung, we haven’t yet had that breakthrough product that could conceivably replace the smartphone.

The likes of the Rabbit r1 and the Humane AI Pin have led with the whole AI assistant angle, but haven’t come close to offering the kind of compelling experience that would prompt you to leave your phone at home.

Elsewhere, Meta appears to be putting all of its eggs in the smart glasses basket. Following on from last year’s compelling Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the company recently outed its Orion follow-up, which it holds to be “the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made”.

Microsoft itself has been forced to refocus from a pronounced AR and VR focus. It recently made the news for officially ending production of its ambitious HoloLens 2 (pictured) mixed reality headset.

We’re intrigued to see which direction Microsoft takes with its latest wearable AI device concept.