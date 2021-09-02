 large image

Microsoft is telling some Windows 11 Insiders to reinstall Windows 10

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Despite the fact that its release is fairly imminent, Microsoft is now encouraging inside users to uninstall Windows 11 and reinstall Windows 10.

Windows 11 should be with us by October 5, after which you will be able to buy new systems with Windows 11 pre-installed, or install it yourself if your PC can support it.

However, it was recently revealed on Twitter that some messages have been sent by testers showing that Windows 11 wouldn’t run on hardware that doesn’t meet the new requirements for the OS, on both the Dev and Beta channels.

The Inside Program was a way to get Windows 11 on top PCs that do not have supported hardware. However, Microsoft did say that users will no longer receive preview builds once Windows 11 is officially launched.

It also seems that if you were to ignore the update messages, your PC will stop receiving further updates for the operating system, which is what happened to users who had non-compatible PCs and chose to upgrade to Windows 11 via the Windows Media Creation Tool.

The hardware requirements for Windows 11 is a little convoluted, with the recent update to the Windows 11 minimum requirements including 7th-gen Intel Core X-Series and Xeon W-Series processors.

This does limit the number of users who will be able to install and use Windows 11 however, and Microsoft is now in the process of rolling out an updated Health Check app that will allow users to check if their PC will be able to run Windows 11.

There is still confusion about the October rollout, though Microsoft is now saying that anyone who owns a PC that can’t upgrade should stick with Windows 10, which will continue to be supported until 14 October 2025 so people have four years to upgrade to a newer PC if they need to.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
