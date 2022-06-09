Microsoft is launching its Xbox TV app so you can play without a console

Samsung has teamed up with Microsoft to bring an official Xbox App to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors.

Owners of Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs are in luck, as later this month Microsoft will be rolling out its Xbox TV app, which will allow users to game without needing an Xbox console.

Some of the TVs included are the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will become the first platform to include the Xbox app on smart TVs, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers being able to stream over 100 games, including big titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Fortnite.

Plus, members will be able to play supported new games on day one of their release from Xbox Game Studios, as well as from franchises like Bethesda Softworks. Upcoming games include Starfield and Redfall.

The streaming service will be powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware and will work in a very similar manner to services like Netflix or Disney+, allowing users to log in to their accounts and stream games like you would on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Xbox app should support a multitude of controllers, including the Xbox controller range, Amazon Luna and the PS5‘s DualSense controller. You will be able to connect controllers via Bluetooth.

Unfortunately, Microsoft is capping the streaming resolution at 1080p at 60fps, meaning that you will still need to turn to your next-gen console or gaming PC if you’re hoping to game in 4K.

It is also not clear when the app will be coming to older Samsung TV and monitor models, though we will be sure to update this article when that information becomes clear. Samsung claims that the service will be available from the gaming hub from 30th June in 27 countries.

More TV manufacturers will likely support the Xbox app in the future, although Microsoft has not confirmed who will follow Samsung.