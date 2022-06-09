 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft is launching its Xbox TV app so you can play without a console

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Samsung has teamed up with Microsoft to bring an official Xbox App to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors.

Owners of Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs are in luck, as later this month Microsoft will be rolling out its Xbox TV app, which will allow users to game without needing an Xbox console.

Some of the TVs included are the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will become the first platform to include the Xbox app on smart TVs, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers being able to stream over 100 games, including big titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Fortnite.

Plus, members will be able to play supported new games on day one of their release from Xbox Game Studios, as well as from franchises like Bethesda Softworks. Upcoming games include Starfield and Redfall.

Xbox game app

The streaming service will be powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware and will work in a very similar manner to services like Netflix or Disney+, allowing users to log in to their accounts and stream games like you would on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Xbox app should support a multitude of controllers, including the Xbox controller range, Amazon Luna and the PS5‘s DualSense controller. You will be able to connect controllers via Bluetooth.

Unfortunately, Microsoft is capping the streaming resolution at 1080p at 60fps, meaning that you will still need to turn to your next-gen console or gaming PC if you’re hoping to game in 4K.

It is also not clear when the app will be coming to older Samsung TV and monitor models, though we will be sure to update this article when that information becomes clear. Samsung claims that the service will be available from the gaming hub from 30th June in 27 countries.

More TV manufacturers will likely support the Xbox app in the future, although Microsoft has not confirmed who will follow Samsung.

You might like…

AXS Audio launches studio-quality earbuds from music veteran Rikki Farr

AXS Audio launches studio-quality earbuds from music veteran Rikki Farr

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
KEF’s LSX II wireless system is the ideal companion for TVs

KEF’s LSX II wireless system is the ideal companion for TVs

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Google Maps can now report air quality

Google Maps can now report air quality

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
The Razer Kishi V2 controller is bringing better controls to mobile gaming

The Razer Kishi V2 controller is bringing better controls to mobile gaming

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Spotify ready to take on Amazon in audiobooks

Spotify ready to take on Amazon in audiobooks

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Apple rumoured to be making huge 14.1-inch iPad

Apple rumoured to be making huge 14.1-inch iPad

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.