Microsoft is going back to black for the Surface Laptop 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 will arrive in a fetching black colour, according to reports and a set of leaked images.

Microsoft is expected to unveil the second-generation notebook at October 2 event in New York City, with reports suggesting a new version of the Surface Pro and Surface Studio will also be announced.

Now, images obtained by MySmartPrice appear to show the Surface Laptop 2 in the more traditional laptop colour scheme. Last year the Surface Laptop arrived in Cobalt Blue, Burgundy, Graphite Gold and Platinum.

According to the report, the black variant will replace the gold in this year’s line-up. We’re also expecting Microsoft to update to the latest Intel processors and perhaps add USB-C into the mix.

Judging by the images, it doesn’t appear as if Microsoft is changing up the design for the super-slim Windows 10 S based laptop. The original Surface Laptop offered a 13.5-inch display with up to 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The MacBook Air-rival arrived with Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and Intel HD 620/Iris 640 graphics. In our review, we praised the device for its attractive, lightweight design, day-long battery life, great keyboard and good speakers.

However, we marked the laptop down for its lack of ports, the limitations of Windows 10 S (you can upgrade though) and the better value for money offered by rivals.

Our reviewer wrote: “On balance, I would still recommend the Dell XPS 13 at this price, the Lenovo IdeaPad 710S for under a grand, and the Acer Swift 3 for those on a budget. The Surface Laptop does have the advantage of coming with some hefty discounts if you’re a student, which are well worth looking at.”

We’ll have full coverage of the Microsoft event on October 2, stick with us for news of the announcements. Drop us a line @TrustedReviews with your hopes for the event.