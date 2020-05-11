Microsoft is finally offering free repairs for this huge Surface Laptop 3 issue

Microsoft is offering free repairs for a particular, recurring issue with Surface Laptop 3 screens. Here are the details.

Ever since the laptop was released late last year, there have been reports of users experiencing issues with cracks appearing on the screen. According to the original report from ZDnet, this was only experienced by users with the aluminium case model.

The issue has now recurred for so many users, to such an extent and with so little cause, that Microsoft is offering free repairs should your Surface Laptop 3’s screen crack for no reason.

Equally, if you have already experienced this issue and paid for a repair, you can now apply to be reimbursed, as a new statement on the Microsoft website explains:

“We have investigated claims of screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause. “If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device. If you have previously paid Microsoft for a Surface Laptop 3 repair that you believe experienced this issue, please contact Microsoft Support to learn about reimbursement.”

This follows the news, which broke last week, that the Surface Laptop 3 is being made available in more markets, ahead of the release of the rumoured Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 launches.

Namely, the laptop is headed to the Indian market. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in a 13.5-inch design or as larger 15-inch model. It packs an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage.

The 15-inch model is also available with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, alongside the same 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The 13.5-inch model is going on sale at INR 98,999, while the bigger 15-inch model is available for INR 116,999.

