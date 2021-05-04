Microsoft is finally expunging Adobe Flash from Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed the much-maligned Adobe Flash plug-in will be completely banished from the Windows 10 operating system within the next couple of months.

In an updated blog post, Microsoft says a mandatory update coming in July will remove all traces of the software that once underpinned much of the World Wide Web.

Microsoft says the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be part of the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809. That arrives in June. In July, that update will roll out to all versions of the operating system.

The company also said all hardware running Windows 10 version 21H1 or later will have flash removed by default.

The firm said: “As of July 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, versions 1607 and Windows 10, version 1507. The KB will also be included in the Monthly Rollup and the Security Only Update for Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard. “

The long-overdue death of Flash comes after it was purged from almost all of the major web browsers. It disappeared from Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer at the end of 2020,for example. Microsoft itself announced plans to phase out the tech way back in 2017. Adobe itself has also been working on lessening the presence of the software.

There will be some people who miss the software, especially as it’s a way to play some older games that have been made as or converted to flash files. There are some emulators that can help with that, by restoring Flash compatibility if you’re feeling like taking a step back into a decidedly less enjoyable web experience.

Is there anything you’ll miss about Adode Flash leaving your Windows 10 device? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.