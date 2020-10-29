Microsoft has made an Xbox Series X fridge – here’s how to win it

Microsoft has taken inspiration from all the Xbox Series X fridge memes making fun of the console’s unwieldy size to create… an actual Xbox Series X Fridge. And, you can win it.

The Xbox Series X Fridge is exactly what it sounds like: a larger than life replica of the next-gen console with the Xbox logo on the front, a disk drive handle and the Xbox boot sound when you open it. It’s a behemoth of an appliance with a glowing green light guiding the way to more than just your gaming sesh snacks.

If you’re wondering what that could look like, you can watch what might be the most suspenseful 4K fridge trailer ever made below:

To be in with a chance of winning this really cool prize (sorry, not sorry), all you need to do is follow the @xbox account on Twitter and retweet the post below. Make sure to include the hashtag #XSXFridgeSweeps for Microsoft to see your entry.

Retweets from private accounts will not be eligible and there’s a limit of one entry per person, so don’t bother spamming the tag in the hopes it’ll help you to secure the fridge.

Microsoft will contact the winner via DM within one week of the competition’s November 4 closing date.

While you unfortunately can’t buy the fridge, Microsoft values it at $499 – the same price as the Xbox Series X – leaving us feeling slightly mugged off considering how much more impressive the 400 pound appliance looks. That said, a six-foot console probably wouldn’t fit under our TV, so it’s probably for the best.

If nothing else, the fridge does a pretty good job of making the Xbox Series X look small – something nobody could say when the console was first unveiled last December. Take a look at our Xbox Series X unboxing to see how the Series X’s size compares with Microsoft’s older consoles.

