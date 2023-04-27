Microsoft gives users the option to get Windows updates faster

A recent update to Windows 11 allows users to get priority access to new updates to Windows 11 if they opt to do so.

Thanks to update KB5025305 for Windows 11, now you can get your PC priority access to non-security Windows updates. These updates include ones that add new features to the Windows experience as opposed to critical security updates, bug fixes, etcetera. The toggle is called “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” and can be found within the Windows Update section of the Settings app after installing KB5025305.

This update had been previewed before in various test builds of Windows 11, but now it’s finally made its way to the release version of Windows 11; although, it is still currently just a preview update. According to Microsoft, KB5025305 will make the transition from optional update to cumulative update and roll out to all Windows 11 PCs on May 9th as part of the cumulative update for May.

In general, this is a pretty interesting update for Windows 11. Considering that a lot of optional feature updates to Windows tend to be quite or hit or miss, with many often not working as they were originally reported to work, it’s hard to feel like enabling this feature isn’t a lot like rolling the dice on whatever Microsoft has in store for you. However, if you like to try out all the latest updates as soon as you can, this will definitely work for you.

If you’re interested in priority access to Windows updates, simply head on over to Windows Update within Windows 11 and get that thing installed. Otherwise, you can wait until this update is no longer in its preview form in just a few weeks on May 9th. Good luck if you do toggle on this new setting, though.