 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft gives users the option to get Windows updates faster

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

A recent update to Windows 11 allows users to get priority access to new updates to Windows 11 if they opt to do so.

Thanks to update KB5025305 for Windows 11, now you can get your PC priority access to non-security Windows updates. These updates include ones that add new features to the Windows experience as opposed to critical security updates, bug fixes, etcetera. The toggle is called “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” and can be found within the Windows Update section of the Settings app after installing KB5025305.

This update had been previewed before in various test builds of Windows 11, but now it’s finally made its way to the release version of Windows 11; although, it is still currently just a preview update. According to Microsoft, KB5025305 will make the transition from optional update to cumulative update and roll out to all Windows 11 PCs on May 9th as part of the cumulative update for May.

In general, this is a pretty interesting update for Windows 11. Considering that a lot of optional feature updates to Windows tend to be quite or hit or miss, with many often not working as they were originally reported to work, it’s hard to feel like enabling this feature isn’t a lot like rolling the dice on whatever Microsoft has in store for you. However, if you like to try out all the latest updates as soon as you can, this will definitely work for you.

If you’re interested in priority access to Windows updates, simply head on over to Windows Update within Windows 11 and get that thing installed. Otherwise, you can wait until this update is no longer in its preview form in just a few weeks on May 9th. Good luck if you do toggle on this new setting, though.

You might like…

iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as powerful as expected

iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as powerful as expected

Ruben Circelli 42 mins ago
Microsoft launches app that connects iPhone to PC

Microsoft launches app that connects iPhone to PC

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset could have a clunky battery pack

Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset could have a clunky battery pack

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Ruben Circelli 4 hours ago
Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.