Microsoft Flight Simulator will ship on ten discs

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator series had gone quiet since 2014 but, finally, there is set to be a new installment – Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Remarkably, if you buy a physical copy of the game, it comes on ten discs.

Yep, ten discs. That’s really quite remarkable and pretty much unprecedented. A statement from distributor, Aerosoft, broke the news. Mathijs Kok, from Aerosoft, said:

“It is with great pride that we can announce that Microsoft has chosen Aerosoft as its retail publishing partner for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Aerosoft will bring the two boxed versions of this venerable simulator to customers in Europe. Including 10 (!) double-layer DVD’s and a printed manual in a spectacular box, it is an ideal way of entering the new age of flight simulation… We should be able to start shipping the boxes at or around August 21st.”

From what we’ve seen of the game so far, fans can expect to see amazing visuals and the gameplay pretty much does what it says on the tin.

The level of detail and realism, combined with those immense visuals and a huge world (or at least sky,) to explore, are all the elements that combine to make this game a 10-disc behemoth.

Aerosoft say the game world that players get to explore, in a variety of aircraft, takes up 90GB on its own.

Kok told Eurogamer: “The boxed version makes it possible for people on a slower internet connection to get the sim installed without downloading the ‘content’…. the simulator is in every way, 100 per cent the same. The boxed retail version just gets you a nice box, printed manual and about 90GB you do not have to download. There is no difference between boxed retail and the version MS sells directly.”

