 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft finally admits Xbox Game Pass does cannibalise sales

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has admitted what observers had already assumed – that Xbox Game Pass is harming game sales rather than benefitting them.

A newly-published report from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, reveals internal analysis from Microsoft confirming games’ presence on the popular subscription service cannibalises the sales of that title.

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy Bundle

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy Bundle

If you’re ready to attend Hogwarts on a next-gen console then this PS5 bundle is just the ticket.

  • Argos
  • Save £20
  • Just £516.98
View Deal

“Microsoft also submitted that its internal analysis shows a [Redacted]% decline in base game sales twelve months following their addition on Game Pass,” the report into Microsoft’s disputed proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Other redacted sections of the report say that Microsoft internal documents also “recognise that adding titles to Game Pass would lead to cannibalisation of B2P (buy to play) sales.”

These paragraphs are notable because Microsoft had previously gone on the record saying Game Pass actually helped with game sales. As GameIndustry.biz points out, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said it encourages gamers to go where others are and fork out for the game.

“When you put a game like Forza Horizon 4 on Game Pass, you instantly have more players of the game, which is actually leading to more sales of the game,” Spencer said in 2018. He added: “You say, ‘Well isn’t everyone just going to subscribe for $10 and go play this thing?’ But no, gamers find things to play based on what everybody else is playing.”

It must be said the comments were more than four years ago, so it’s possible the situation has changed in that time and Spencer was being truthful.

The CMA’s report is part of the ongoing investigation into the takeover of the Call of Duty and Warcraft publisher, which Microsoft is desperately trying to get over the line in a number of countries. Regulators in the UK, EU, Brazil and the United States have objected, believing it would harm competition in the gaming market.

The CMA has suggested Microsoft sell off Call of Duty completely in order to green light the proposed $70 billion purchase.

You might like…

Xbox Game Pass vs Game Pass Ultimate: Which plan suits you best?

Xbox Game Pass vs Game Pass Ultimate: Which plan suits you best?

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

PS5 vs Xbox Series X won’t be decided by console sales, Microsoft says

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.