Microsoft expands Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 availability ahead of Surface Book 3 launch

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are finally all available in India, seven months after the initial release and ahead of the rumoured Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 launches.
For Indian buyers, the Surface Pro 7 is available in two colours, black and platinum. It’s going on sale at INR 72,999 for the i3 model, or INR 88,999 for the basic i5 model. The top-end i7 model costs INR 116,999.
The laptop packs a pleasing, compact 12.3-inch display. It’s well designed and we enjoyed the laptop when we got our hands on it. However, it isn’t a huge improvement on its predecessor.
An excerpt from our review reads: “The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 feels more like a Surface Pro 6.5 than an actual new product. The only significant changes are the addition of a USB-C input and a move to Intel’s newer 10th-gen family of laptop CPUs. However, it remains a solid convertible and great choice for those looking for a flexible machine that works equally well as an office laptop as it does as a personal tablet.”
Secondly, the Surface Pro X – despite coming with some forward thinking ideas – did less to impress us. It bagged just a two-and-a-half star rating in our review, but is going on sale in India at INR 98,999. The ARM-based tablet features a Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage.
The other laptop, newly available to Indian buyers, is the Suface Laptop 3 which comes in a 13.5-inch design or as larger 15-inch model. It’s a more traditional laptop design, packing an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD stroage.
The 15-inch model is also available with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, alongside the same 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The 13.5 inch model is going on sale at INR 98,999, while the bigger 15-inch model is available for 116,999.
The timing of this India launch is fascinating, with various leaks and reports suggesting we could expect the launches of the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 any day now. For more information on the upcoming Surface devices, stick to Trusted Reviews.