Microsoft expands Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 availability ahead of Surface Book 3 launch

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are finally all available in India, seven months after the initial release and ahead of the rumoured Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 launches.

For Indian buyers, the Surface Pro 7 is available in two colours, black and platinum. It’s going on sale at INR 72,999 for the i3 model, or INR 88,999 for the basic i5 model. The top-end i7 model costs INR 116,999.

The laptop packs a pleasing, compact 12.3-inch display. It’s well designed and we enjoyed the laptop when we got our hands on it. However, it isn’t a huge improvement on its predecessor.

Related: Surface Book 3

An excerpt from our review reads: “The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 feels more like a Surface Pro 6.5 than an actual new product. The only significant changes are the addition of a USB-C input and a move to Intel’s newer 10th-gen family of laptop CPUs. However, it remains a solid convertible and great choice for those looking for a flexible machine that works equally well as an office laptop as it does as a personal tablet.”

Secondly, the Surface Pro X – despite coming with some forward thinking ideas – did less to impress us. It bagged just a two-and-a-half star rating in our review, but is going on sale in India at INR 98,999. The ARM-based tablet features a Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage.

Related: Surface Go 2

The other laptop, newly available to Indian buyers, is the Suface Laptop 3 which comes in a 13.5-inch design or as larger 15-inch model. It’s a more traditional laptop design, packing an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD stroage.

The 15-inch model is also available with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, alongside the same 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The 13.5 inch model is going on sale at INR 98,999, while the bigger 15-inch model is available for 116,999.

The timing of this India launch is fascinating, with various leaks and reports suggesting we could expect the launches of the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 any day now. For more information on the upcoming Surface devices, stick to Trusted Reviews.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…