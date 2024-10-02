Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft ends HoloLens 2 headset production

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Microsoft has announced that it will not produce any more HoloLens 2 mixed reality headsets.

The HoloLens 2 launched back in 2019, and stood as the most technically advanced mixed reality headset we had yet seen. That’s the last we’ve seen from the company in terms of VR hardware, however.

Microsoft has now confirmed to UploadVR that the HoloLens 2 has been discontinued. The device itself will continue to receive “updates to address critical security issues and software regressions” until December 31, 2027, but that’s it for fresh hardware.

The company has stated that it is “fully committed” to the military-focused HoloLens IVAS, with the US army set to run an operational test of it early next year. But in terms of the commercially available HoloLens 2, what’s still on the market now is all that you’re going to get.

It’s hardly surprising news, given that the HoloLens 2 is now around five years old, which is an age in personal computing. But it does represent the end of what for a time felt like a plausible future for AR and VR.

Get the Honor X6b for less than £100

Get the Honor X6b for less than £100

The Honor X6b is being offered for less than £100 on Amazon right now, which is a 31% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 31%
  • Now £89.99
View Deal

Apple has since stepped into somewhat similar territory with the Apple Vision Pro, but has run into similar problems with pricing and an unwieldy form factor.

As the report points out, the extent of Microsoft’s current VR ambitions extends to its partnership with Meta, which has manifested itself through support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Office web apps on Quest headsets.

Meanwhile, Windows 11 will soon allow you to extend a laptop session to the VR space simply by looking at one through a Horizon OS-powered headset.

Meta itself recently unveiled its own augmented reality headset, albeit a vastly scaled down one. The Meta Orion is a set of chunky glasses that can beam AR content onto the lenses.

You might like…

Apple tipped to launch iPhone SE 4 alongside iPad Air refresh in 2025

Apple tipped to launch iPhone SE 4 alongside iPad Air refresh in 2025

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Sony LinkBuds Fit and Open launched with companion speaker

Sony LinkBuds Fit and Open launched with companion speaker

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free in the UK

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free in the UK

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Samsung’s latest AI Chromebook is its most eye-catching yet

Samsung’s latest AI Chromebook is its most eye-catching yet

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Dali’s Epikore loudspeakers promise the ultimate audio realism

Dali’s Epikore loudspeakers promise the ultimate audio realism

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Android 16 tipped to arrive early, but could be flakier

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words