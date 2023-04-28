Microsoft ending Windows 10 updates

Windows 10 22H2 is the final version of Windows 10, according to Microsoft, while support will last until 2025.

Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday that it’s ending Windows 10 updates for good. Accordingly, the current version of Windows 10, version 22H2, will be the final version of Microsoft’s operating system released back in 2015. However, while updates for Windows 10 may finally be at an end, Microsoft is still planning on supporting Windows 10 through till 2025. After then, though, you’ll be on your own if you’re running Windows 10.

However, there are some exceptions to this. If your Windows 10 installation is under the purview of an LTSC, a long-term servicing channel, you will still receive updates beyond the end of the official support for Windows 10. Though, this is largely something that’ll only be relevant to enterprise versions of Windows 10, not really for the average consumer running a copy of Windows 10 at home.

What does this mean for you if you’re still running Windows 10? Well, not much. You won’t be getting new features anymore, but in general, new features haven’t exactly been abundant on Windows 10. And you can still use Windows 10 after 2025, too, you just won’t be getting any additional security updates, so you may put yourself at risk if you aren’t careful. Though, of course, you can always opt to upgrade to Windows 11, too.

Windows 11 was released in October 2021, and it’s quickly becoming Microsoft’s primary focus. Windows 11 is now accessible to just about any Windows 10 user, assuming your device is compatible with Windows 11, so if you want access to regular new features as well as years and years of security updates, we’d recommend upgrading. Though, you’ll have at least another couple of years before you really need to leave Windows 10 behind.