Microsoft Edge is back on the Mac and it’s thanks to Google Chrome

The Microsoft Edge web browser is back on macOS, thanks to the PC-maker’s decision to switch to the same framework as Google Chrome.

The first preview version of the Chromium-powered is now available to download from the Microsoft Edge Insider site for both macOS and Windows 10.

There isn’t much to distinguish the two versions at the moment but Microsoft says it is dedicated to building a “Mac-like user experience” for this version of the Edge browser.

In a blog post on Monday, the Edge team wrote: “Microsoft Edge for macOS will offer the same new browsing experience that we’re previewing on Windows, with user experience optimizations to make it feel at home on a Mac. We are tailoring the overall look and feel to match what macOS users expect from apps on this platform.”

As for the current version, Microsoft says it is staying true to its own design language, but it offering enough to feel natural on the Apple platform. As such, Microsoft is matching conventions for fonts, menus, keyboard shortcuts, tile casing and more.

“You will continue to see the look and feel of the browser evolve in future releases as we continue to experiment, iterate and listen to customer feedback,” Microsoft says.

Related: Best MacBook 2019

Importantly for MacBook Pro users, Microsoft is planning to support the Touch Bar hardware on the laptops, which offers dynamic and contextual shortcuts for users, depending on the current activity or app in use.

Microsoft adds: “Additionally, we are designing user experiences that are exclusive to macOS, by leveraging specific hardware features available on Mac. For example, providing useful and contextual actions through the Touch Bar like website shortcuts, tab switching and video controls, as well as enabling familiar navigation with trackpad gestures.”

Microsoft is launching three insider channels for the Edge previews. The Beta channel is updated every six weeks, the Dev Channel is updated weekly and the Canary Channel is updated daily. You’ll need macOS 10.12 and above to get involved.