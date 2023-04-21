 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft could be preparing to start testing Windows 12

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Some evidence suggests that Microsoft may be preparing to begin testing out next-gen Windows features.

According to a well-known leaker, a big jump in build numbers for test versions of Windows is reportedly coming, jumping from 25346 to 25846, suggesting that big new features or, perhaps, the bones of Windows 12 may well be being tested in the coming days and months, if rumors are to be believed.

Famously, Microsoft said that Windows 10 was going to be the last version of Windows, opting instead to update Windows 10 for, well, forever. (Though, this was less than formal policy and did come as a comment from a Microsoft developer.) This did not come to pass, and Microsoft released Windows 11 back in 2021. Since then, rumors about a next-gen version of Windows, Windows 12, have been slowly gaining more and more traction.

Windows 11 released in 2021, Windows 10 released in 2015, Windows 7 released in 2009, so one could reasonably anticipate a possible Windows 12 launching somewhere around 2026, meaning that even if Microsoft is working on the next generation of Windows, we likely won’t see that for some time. However, paying close attention to new test builds of Windows that come out in the future may well give us insight into what Windows 12 will include.

Nonetheless, it’s important to still treat all this with a hearty dose of skepticism. Microsoft hasn’t officially announced Windows 12 even exists, and considering Windows 11 only came out two years ago, the company probably won’t be announcing it anytime soon. Of course, that may not be the case, but when it comes to leaks, rumors, and speculation, certainly anything is possible. If interested, make sure to keep an eye on future Windows test builds.

Plus, Windows test builds are also a great way of seeing what Microsoft has in store for Windows 11, which will inevitably be supported and updated for a while.

You might like…

Xbox working on mystery game that could take 10 years to develop

Xbox working on mystery game that could take 10 years to develop

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Sony raises prices of PC games in certain regions

Sony raises prices of PC games in certain regions

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
An AI-powered chatbot has come to Snapchat

An AI-powered chatbot has come to Snapchat

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Twitter removes Legacy Blue checks for good

Twitter removes Legacy Blue checks for good

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
How to watch Sevilla vs Man United: Europa League live stream and free audio

How to watch Sevilla vs Man United: Europa League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Google Pixel Fold: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel Fold: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 10 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.