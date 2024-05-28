Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft confirms seismic Call of Duty change ahead of Black Ops 6

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As hoped and expected, Microsoft has announced the recently-confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available as a day one release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Arguably the world’s most illustrious gaming franchise will be available at no extra cost to the all-you-can-eat platform.

Sonos Beam 2 is £100 off for a limited time

Sonos Beam 2 is £100 off for a limited time

Sonos’ Beam (Gen 2) soundbar is a favourite here at Trusted Reviews and it’s curently down to under £400. Jump on it.

  • Amazon
  • Was £499
  • Now £399
View Deal

“We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass,” Microsoft confirmed in a blog post on Tuesday.

The announcement lost some of its lustre after a push notification went out earlier on Tuesday morning via the iOS Xbox app, but it’ll still be exciting for Game Pass subscribers who had to fork over £69.99 to play on day one last year when Modern Warfare 3 arrived.

The announcement is likely to dramatically boost Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers as well as give the Xbox hardware platform a boost as gamers look for the best way to play the game.

If Microsoft also enables Xbox Cloud Gaming for Black Ops 6 – as it usually does with first-party day-one Game Pass releases – it’ll be the first in the series where gamers can stream from the cloud onto a huge number of connected screens without the need to fork over hundreds for a console.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is previewing the full announcement of Black Ops 6 following the next Xbox Game Showcase on June 9. Black Ops 6 Direct will take place on June 9 after the event at 6pm UK time.

You can see a new live action trailer below, while the image you see above looks like it’ll be the game’s cover.

You might like…

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed as 2024’s blockbuster shooter

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirmed as 2024’s blockbuster shooter

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Best Xbox Headset 2024: Enjoy high-quality audio with these picks

Best Xbox Headset 2024: Enjoy high-quality audio with these picks

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words