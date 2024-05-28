Microsoft confirms seismic Call of Duty change ahead of Black Ops 6

As hoped and expected, Microsoft has announced the recently-confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available as a day one release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Arguably the world’s most illustrious gaming franchise will be available at no extra cost to the all-you-can-eat platform.

“We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass,” Microsoft confirmed in a blog post on Tuesday.

The announcement lost some of its lustre after a push notification went out earlier on Tuesday morning via the iOS Xbox app, but it’ll still be exciting for Game Pass subscribers who had to fork over £69.99 to play on day one last year when Modern Warfare 3 arrived.

The announcement is likely to dramatically boost Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers as well as give the Xbox hardware platform a boost as gamers look for the best way to play the game.

If Microsoft also enables Xbox Cloud Gaming for Black Ops 6 – as it usually does with first-party day-one Game Pass releases – it’ll be the first in the series where gamers can stream from the cloud onto a huge number of connected screens without the need to fork over hundreds for a console.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is previewing the full announcement of Black Ops 6 following the next Xbox Game Showcase on June 9. Black Ops 6 Direct will take place on June 9 after the event at 6pm UK time.

You can see a new live action trailer below, while the image you see above looks like it’ll be the game’s cover.