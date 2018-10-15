Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies, aged 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who started the software giant with Bill Gates in the 1970s, has died, his family has confirmed in a statement.

The technology entrepreneur, who played a huge role in the dawn of the home computing era, had been suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He died at his home in Seattle, Washington, the family said in the statement.

Allen’s sister Judy wrote: “While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,”

“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen, who is also the owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, went public with his diagnoses earlier this month, a reoccurrence of the illness he first battled in 2009. His initial battle with cancer caused him to leave the company he founded back in 1983.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was among the first to pay tribute to Allen’s impact. In a statement posted on Microsoft’s official Twitter account, Nadella heralded the “indispensable” contributions to the industry.

This is a developing story…