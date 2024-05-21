Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft Build Live Stream: Watch the AI show live right here

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

It’s developer conference season and next to take the stage is Microsoft with its annual Build event. Here’s how to catch the opening keynote live.

Coming just after Google’s I/O and a few weeks before Apple’s WWDC, Microsoft Build is likely to have a heavy focus on AI advancements inside Windows 11 and beyond.

Microsoft has already held an event before Build, announcing a new Copilot Plus PC category headlined by a duo of Surface devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chips. We’ll likely hear more about Copilot Plus during the Build keynote, alongside new features like Recall.

When is the Microsoft Build keynote?

Microsoft Build: Day 1 begins on Tuesday, May 21 2024 in Seattle and the developer conference runs until May 23. Expect a lot of the initial announcements to kick off the show, with developer events taking place throughout the week.

How to watch Microsoft Build

While Microsoft didn’t live stream its Surface event, it is streaming Build. The show will be available to watch on YouTube at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT/5 PM BST and you can easily catch it live from the embedded link below

You can also stream the show through Microsoft’s dedicated Build site. Registering here will give you access to other events from Build, along with more in-depth information about the announcements.

What do we expect to see?

AI was the main focus of Google’s I/O conference and we expect Apple to follow suit next month when WWDC rolls around. Microsoft’s Build will also focus on AI. According to the show notes, topics covered during the event will include “building copilots, generative AI, securing applications, cloud platforms, low-code, and more.”

We’d also expect Microsoft to go over announcements it has already made this week, including a deeper look at CoPilot Plus PCs and the very exciting Recall feature.

