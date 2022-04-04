Microsoft Build 2022 date confirmed – here’s what we could see

Microsoft is coming back again this year for another Build conference. In the same vein as the last two events, this year will be an online virtual conference and will take place from 24 May to 26 May 2022.

The first keynote speech will kick off on 24 May at 4:30pm in the UK, and at 8:30am PT for some of those in the states.

Build comes around every year and is a chance for students, IT professionals, developers and engineers to learn the latest news on what Microsoft is up to, with glimpse at platforms such as Windows and Office.

The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, will be taking over the keynote speech on the first day.

We would expect the company to touch on some of its achievements from the last year, including the release of Windows 11, as well as what the company has planned for the future.

We’re expecting a lot of the announcements at this year’s Build to be Windows related news. Since the operating system is one year old, it’s likely that well see more updates for Windows 11, as well as some extra details on platforms such as Azure and Microsoft 365.

It’s also been suggested that we could get a very early sneak peek at Windows 12, or at least what Microsoft has planned for it.

Usually, the biggest announcements take place on day one of the three-day event, so we would also expect to hear Nadella talks us through all the headliner news during the first keynote speech.

We also know that there will be some market-specific content for the UK, as well as Germany, France, Japan and Latin America.