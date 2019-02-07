If you’re a developer who works on both Android and Windows platforms, then you’re going to have a busy few days in May.

Microsoft has announced the dates for its annual Build jamboree, and it will take place between May 6 and 8 in Seattle. Just a 13-hour 840-mile drive south, Google I/O will be occurring between May 7 and 9.

That should mean that the keynote speeches don’t clash, but developers who wanted to attend both will still have to decide which they’re more keen to attend, which is unfortunate. You’ve got a bit of time to decide, though, as Build 2019 registration doesn’t even open until February 27.

Related: Best laptops

To be fair, this isn’t the first time developers have had to choose. We had exactly the same problem last year, with Microsoft booking up May 7 to 9, and Google taking May 8 to 10.

It’s too early to tell what Microsoft will be announcing at Build 2019, although rumour has it you can expect plenty of HoloLens news, alongside the more bread and butter announcements related to Cortana, Azure, Office, Windows and Xbox.

Certainly there aren’t any clues on Microsoft’s holding page, with just a short note to save the date. “Join us in Seattle for Microsoft’s premier event for developers,” the company writes. “Come and experience the latest developer tools and technologies. Imagine new ways to create software by getting industry insights into the future of software development. Connect with your community to understand new development trends and innovative ways to code.”

Related: Best Chromebook

Last year, Kinect as the surprise turn, coming back from the dead to integrate neatly into Azure. We have just 88 days to find out if it gets another day in the sun at Build 2019.

Developers: would you rather head to Microsoft Build or Google I/O? Let us know which you’d pick on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.