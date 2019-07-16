Microsoft blocks Windows 10 for Surface Book 2 – and trust us, you don’t want to install it

Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 10 update for May 2019 for some of its Surface Book 2 devices, due to an issue where the laptop’s discrete Nvidia GPU can vanish from the device manager, meaning apps and games that rely on the GPU to be there can cause issues.

A small subset of Surface Book 2 laptops will be affected; only the high-end models with discrete Nvidia GPUs will encounter problems with the update, and these are the ones that Microsoft has blocked the update for.

Related: Best Laptop

It’s a blow for Microsoft. They have had issues before with the rollout of Windows 10 updates, but the fact this is occurring on their own high-end hardware is somewhat unfortunate. There’s not a fix right now, so in the meantime Surface Book 2 owners that would be affected won’t be able to download the May 2019 update while a fix is being worked on.

Of course with a bug this severe, you’ll want to hold off on this one. Anything that messes with your GPU is, as they say in the biz, bad juju.

This isn’t the only reported issue. ZDNet is currently reporting that the company is holding off on devices with USB storage devices and SD card attachments due to what ZDNet is reporting is “inappropriate drive reassignment during installation.” However, you can skip that issue entirely by merely unplugging the device as you uninstall it.

This issue is a little more serious. However, Microsoft seem to be on top of it so it would be a reasonable jump to assume they’ll push users towards an automatic update when all is safe and well. In the meantime, you’ve got nothing to worry about, and your Surface Book 2 should act as normal until the update does become available for all users.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More