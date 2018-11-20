Microsoft’s starting its Black Friday deals early, knocking hundreds of pounds off of its new Surface Pro 6 laptop-tablet convertibles and £200 off of all Surface Laptop 2s across the entire range.

If you’re in the market for a new Windows laptop and have always fancied something from Microsoft’s flashy line of Surface devices, then you’re unlikely to find as generous a deal than these Black Friday bundles and offers.

Surface Pro 6 Black Friday Deals

Microsoft’s selling the cheaper Surface Pro 6 hybrid laptop tablets, the ones with Intel Core i5 processors (i5-8250U), for £130 or £250 off of the usual price. Both of these bundles come with the Type Cover keyboard dock – usually sold separately from £100 – included free.

These are really good bargains, and if you’re after a Surface Pro 6 for light work and streaming media, they’re an ideal choice.

Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deals include a £749 bundle, which sees you getting a Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with 128GB of internal storage plus a Type Cover dock (for a total saving of £230) or a £899 deal for a Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage and a Type Cover (representing a saving of £350 altogether).

Elsewhere, Microsoft has heavily discounted Surface Pro 6s which are powered by the more advanced Intel Core i7 CPUs (i7-8650U). These devices are better suited to creative work, but there aren’t any bundle deals currently available which will see you getting a free Type Cover – and you’ll want a keyboard with your Surface Pro 6, if you plan on doing any serious work on it.

That said, Microsoft is selling all of the Core i7 Surface Pro 6s with a £200 discount – meaning you can pick up one of these, buy a Type Cover dock, and still have made a decent saving.

In our review, we said: “If you’re someone who needs a light and portable laptop, and you like the idea of also being able to kick back at end of the day and stream a TV show at home… then the Surface Pro 6 has obvious appeal.”

Surface Laptop 2 Black Friday Deals

If you’re after a laptop instead of a hybrid laptop-tablet, then you should pick up a Microsoft Surface Laptop 2.

Boasting solid performance, a sharp display, decent typing experience, and exceptional battery life, the Surface Laptop 2 will more than satisfy as your daily driver. If you’re mainly after a laptop to handle all of your work needs, then a Surface Laptop 2 with an Intel Core i5 will satisfy. If you want to do some gaming in between working, then you should pick the Core i7 option.

For Black Friday, Microsoft’s selling Surface Laptop 2’s with £200 off, across the board.

