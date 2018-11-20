Microsoft’s starting its Black Friday deals early, knocking hundreds of pounds off of its new Surface Pro 6 laptop-tablet convertibles and £200 off of all Surface Laptop 2s across the entire range.
If you’re in the market for a new Windows laptop and have always fancied something from Microsoft’s flashy line of Surface devices, then you’re unlikely to find as generous a deal than these Black Friday bundles and offers.
Surface Pro 6 Black Friday Deals
Microsoft’s selling the cheaper Surface Pro 6 hybrid laptop tablets, the ones with Intel Core i5 processors (i5-8250U), for £130 or £250 off of the usual price. Both of these bundles come with the Type Cover keyboard dock – usually sold separately from £100 – included free.
These are really good bargains, and if you’re after a Surface Pro 6 for light work and streaming media, they’re an ideal choice.
Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deals include a £749 bundle, which sees you getting a Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with 128GB of internal storage plus a Type Cover dock (for a total saving of £230) or a £899 deal for a Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage and a Type Cover (representing a saving of £350 altogether).
Elsewhere, Microsoft has heavily discounted Surface Pro 6s which are powered by the more advanced Intel Core i7 CPUs (i7-8650U). These devices are better suited to creative work, but there aren’t any bundle deals currently available which will see you getting a free Type Cover – and you’ll want a keyboard with your Surface Pro 6, if you plan on doing any serious work on it.
That said, Microsoft is selling all of the Core i7 Surface Pro 6s with a £200 discount – meaning you can pick up one of these, buy a Type Cover dock, and still have made a decent saving.
In our review, we said: “If you’re someone who needs a light and portable laptop, and you like the idea of also being able to kick back at end of the day and stream a TV show at home… then the Surface Pro 6 has obvious appeal.”
Surface Laptop 2 Black Friday Deals
If you’re after a laptop instead of a hybrid laptop-tablet, then you should pick up a Microsoft Surface Laptop 2.
Boasting solid performance, a sharp display, decent typing experience, and exceptional battery life, the Surface Laptop 2 will more than satisfy as your daily driver. If you’re mainly after a laptop to handle all of your work needs, then a Surface Laptop 2 with an Intel Core i5 will satisfy. If you want to do some gaming in between working, then you should pick the Core i7 option.
For Black Friday, Microsoft’s selling Surface Laptop 2’s with £200 off, across the board.
Black Friday Microsoft deals – Microsoft Store
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover Bundle (Intel 8th gen Core i5, 256GB SSD)
This Surface Pro 6 bundle deal from Microsoft sees you saving up to £230, thanks to the discount and free Type Cover keyboard dock (normally £100).
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover Bundle (Intel 8th gen Core i5, 512GB SSD)
Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 deal saves you up to £350 – you get £250 off of the RRP, and a free Type Cover keyboard dock, which normally costs £100.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel 8th gen Core i7, 256GB SSD)
Microsoft's lopping £200 off of every Surface Pro 6 for Black Friday, making this entry-level Core i7 option an even more attractive offer.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
If you need a bit more internal storage, then the 512GB Surface Pro 6 option gives you just that, with an Intel Core i7 CPU for an added performance boost.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel 8th gen Core i7, 1TB SSD)
The top-tier Surface Pro 6 option – which gives you a huge 1TB of storage, an Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM – is available with a £200 discount from Microsoft, for Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel 8th gen Core i5, 128GB SSD)
The entry-level Surface Laptop 2 from Microsoft blends style and performance for a low price, and for Black Friday, it's available for even less.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel 8th gen Core i5, 256GB SSD)
The next iteration of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 is available for just over £1000 for Black Friday, an absolute bargain considering the performance, battery life and overall build quality.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel 8th gen Core i7, 256GB SSD)
The cheapest Surface Laptop 2 with a Core i7 processor is available for a more attractive price – Microsoft's cutting the entire range by £200 for Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel 8th gen Core i7, 512GB SSD)
The middle Core i7 Surface Laptop 2 option gives you a decent amount of internal storage and extra processing power – and will be available for less throughout Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel 8th gen Core i7, 1TB SSD)
The highest end Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 gives you a massive 1TB SSD, giving you plenty of room for photos, files, games and apps.
