Microsoft ARM-powered Surface leaks: a fresh iPad Pro rival?

A new ARM-powered Surface device has leaked online, leading to fresh rumblings Microsoft plans to release a new iPad Pro rival in the very near future.

Serial leaker Evan Blass posted images of the mysterious new Surface 2-in-1 on Twitter late last night. The images didn’t include any specific specs outside of the fact it will be powered by an ARM-based CPU – presumably one of Qualcomm’s.

The only other detail we got is that it will be thinner and lighter than the regular Surface Pro 7 and marketed as a direct rival to the iPad Pro 2018.

The thinner dimensions mean it will only have USB C inputs, unlike the Surface Pro 7, which will feature full sized SD, USB and mini-display connectivity.

The only other detail we got is that the Surface will have a two-in-one design, featuring a main tablet section and attachable Type Cover keyboard.

The leak also didn’t mention if the new Surface will have LTE or 5G connectivity. Qualcomm confirmed it is working on making a new wave of 5G laptops and convertibles with key partners, including Lenovo, at MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona earlier this year.

It would make sense for the device to have 5G connectivity, however. The iPad Pro has an LTE option and Microsoft currently has an overt cloud computing focus. As well as moving productivity services, like Office 365, into the cloud, it has also announced plans to launch a new Project xCloud gaming service.

Project xCloud is a direct rival to Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. It aims to let you stream triple A games to devices, like the mysterious ARM Surface, over the cloud. The company’s shown it playing big name titles, including Forza. Microsoft’s launching an xCloud trial in the UK with Vodafone in October.

The new ARM-Surface is expected to launch alongside the fabled Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 at an event in the US tomorrow.

