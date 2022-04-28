 large image

Microsoft announces Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With E3 2022 cancelled, Microsoft has confirmed it will still be holding its own showcase in June, showing off games from both Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.

Since Xbox acquired Bethesda back in 2021 we have all been waiting to see how these two gaming giants will work together. Now, it seems that everyone will be getting a front-row seat to what Xbox and Bethesda have been up to.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will be taking place on Sunday 12 June and will start at 6pm over here in the UK.

While we don’t know how long the showcase will last, we do know that it will include everything we need to know about the ‘diverse’ lineup of games that will soon be appearing in the Xbox ecosystem, as well as releases planned for Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

That means we should expect some titles from Xbox Game Studios as well as Bethesda, with Xbox also mentioning that it’s other partners around the world will also get some time in the spotlight.

One of the games that could come up is Starfield, which is a Bethesda title that has been in the works for a couple of years.

Since Starfield has a 2022 release date, it’s widely expected to headline the Games Showcase, though we may end up also hearing about titles that haven’t even been revealed yet.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed over a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. Xbox also claimed that it will be streamed in over 30 languages, including ASL on its dedicated Twitch page.

Make sure to tune back in with Trusted Reviews before 12 June, as we will be also showing you how to watch the Showcase.

Plus, we will be covering all of the biggest announcements, so don’t worry if you do end up missing the show.

