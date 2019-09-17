The Coalition delves into how Gears 5 plays best on Xbox One X

Microsoft and The Coalition have revealed the boost that Gears 5 experiences when played on the world’s most powerful console, the Xbox One X.

The developer believes Gears 5 on the Xbox One X could be a watershed moment for console gaming in terms of aesthetics and performance. The Coalition’s technical art director Colin Penty, PC technical lead Cam McRae, and technical director Mike Rayner, spilled the beans.

The developers told Xbox Wire: “The original Gears of War on Xbox 360 showed players why games were better on HDTVs. We think Gears 5 on Xbox One X will do the same thing for immersive gaming with 4K HDR TVs and Spatial Audio.”

“Generally, for multiplayer and cinematics these are aesthetic enhancements that make the game much more pleasing to the eye,” they said. “For Campaign to run at 60fps truly transforms the gameplay experience to the benefit of the player. It makes the game more responsive and much easier to hit that head shot – or to jump into cover at the right time.”

Gears 5 has been immensely popular since its release and, as a result, will be a fantastic proving ground for the capabilities of the Xbox One X if players happened to have just picked up the console, or long-standing owners fancy another visual showcase.

“We know the Xbox One X has a monster GPU,” said The Coalition. “So, we focused our Xbox One X enhancements primarily around GPU enhancements and higher native resolutions.”

“Out of the box the game ran so much faster on the Xbox One X. We were able to very quickly use that additional power to deliver higher fps, enable additional graphics features, and increase resolutions.”

The team praised the console’s ability to run an ‘uncompromising’ version of the game. The extra power of the Xbox One X meant the experience could run smoother and look cleaner than ever possible on base consoles.

“When we brought Gears of War 4 to Xbox One X, we had a choice between Performance Mode (1080p and 60 fps) and Enhanced Visuals (4K and 30 fps). With Gears 5 for Xbox One X, we have taken an uncompromising approach by optimising the game so that all modes run at 4K and 60 fps.”

