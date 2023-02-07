 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft announces AI event – Bing chatbot expected

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Microsoft has announced an in-person news event for later today geared around AI.

The company sent out invites last week, but made its plans public just a day ahead of the event. It’s surely no coincidence that this public announcement came mere minutes after Google announced Bard, it’s own AI-based ChatGPT rival. Google will also be holding its own AI-focused event tomorrow.

Microsoft’s event will kick off at 6pm GMT/10am PT today, where CEO Satya Nadella will “share some progress on a few exciting projects”. It doesn’t get any more specific than that, but AI is rumoured to feature heavily.

According to The Verge, Microsoft plans to follow a similar formula to Google’s Bard, building an AI chatbot directly into its own Bing search engine. The company revealed its hand last week when Bing users glimpsed a new a new chatbot UI within Microsoft’s search engine.

Microsoft appears to be positioning this new tool as ‘the new Bing’ which, like ChatGPT, can supply much more complete answers to web search questions.

It’s worth remembering that Microsoft recently announced a multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI, which would see it becoming the exclusive cloud provider for the creator of ChatGPT. It was revealed at the time that Microsoft was planning to deploy OpenAI’s models across a number of its products, including Microsoft Teams.

Tying all of this into a neat bow, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has tweeted that he is at Microsoft HQ for today’s special news event.

You might like…

Listen to Microsoft’s new speech AI that mimics your voice from 3 seconds of audio

Listen to Microsoft’s new speech AI that mimics your voice from 3 seconds of audio

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Microsoft boosts is AI offering for PowerPoint

Microsoft boosts is AI offering for PowerPoint

Alan Martin 4 years ago
Microsoft is using AI to blur out the background in your Skype calls, and here’s how to turn it on

Microsoft is using AI to blur out the background in your Skype calls, and here’s how to turn it on

Jake Tucker 4 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.