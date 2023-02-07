Microsoft announces AI event – Bing chatbot expected

Microsoft has announced an in-person news event for later today geared around AI.

The company sent out invites last week, but made its plans public just a day ahead of the event. It’s surely no coincidence that this public announcement came mere minutes after Google announced Bard, it’s own AI-based ChatGPT rival. Google will also be holding its own AI-focused event tomorrow.

Microsoft’s event will kick off at 6pm GMT/10am PT today, where CEO Satya Nadella will “share some progress on a few exciting projects”. It doesn’t get any more specific than that, but AI is rumoured to feature heavily.

According to The Verge, Microsoft plans to follow a similar formula to Google’s Bard, building an AI chatbot directly into its own Bing search engine. The company revealed its hand last week when Bing users glimpsed a new a new chatbot UI within Microsoft’s search engine.

Microsoft appears to be positioning this new tool as ‘the new Bing’ which, like ChatGPT, can supply much more complete answers to web search questions.

It’s worth remembering that Microsoft recently announced a multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI, which would see it becoming the exclusive cloud provider for the creator of ChatGPT. It was revealed at the time that Microsoft was planning to deploy OpenAI’s models across a number of its products, including Microsoft Teams.

Tying all of this into a neat bow, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has tweeted that he is at Microsoft HQ for today’s special news event.