Microsoft announce six months worth of new Gears of War 5 content

Gears of War 5 hasn’t long hit the shelves, but Microsoft has already announced six-months of upcoming content across Xbox One and PC.

The game’s launch was described as “Overwhelmingly successful“. So much so, Gears 5 experienced service issues due to the amount of players doing battle online. Now, those fans will be excited to learn about a wide array of Gears goodies that will land in the game over the next few months.

The core of Gears 5’s post-launch content is made up of ‘Operations’, each of which will last three months and introduce a large content update.

Operation 1 was available at launch and promised 4 new characters, with unique abilities, customisation items and weekly events.

Operation 2 will drop in December with new versus modes, new maps, map builder tiles, new unique characters, customisation items and weekly events.

During the run of each Operation, new content will be made available weekly. Every Tuesday new cards drop into the supply pool and a new Escape Hive is added.

Aside from the main elements of each Operation, already detailed, there is a Tour of Duty within each Operation, which allows players to unlock cosmetic content for their characters.

These post-launch additions will outstrip any similar offerings in the history of the series. Gears 5 developers, The Coalition, told IGN: “In Gears 5, our goal is to create a player-first experience when it comes to in-game content”. The fact that all of these extras can be unlocked in the game, with nothing being available solely via purchase, definitely helps this claim ring true.

While fans will have to wait until December to get their chainsaw wielding hands on the real meat of Operation 2, some new content will be dropping into the game as soon as early October. Weekly special events will begin being added in both Horde and versus modes. Even more excitingly, late October will see a new unique COG Hero added to the game.