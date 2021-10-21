Microsoft and AMD issue fixes for Windows 11 Ryzen slowdown

Microsoft and AMD have launched patches for the latter’s Ryzen processors, which should resolve the issues suffered by users since updating to Windows 11.

The issues, which caused a performance hit of up to 15% for some competitive gamers, were caused by L3 cache latency.

A second issue was the result of the Ryzen processors failing to utilise the fastest core available. That means apps “sensitive to the performance of one or a few CPU threads” could suffer.

However, both have been addressed in a Windows 11 software update and an AMD Chipset Driver package, respectively, both of which can be downloaded from today.

AMD says the double-barrelled strategy “fully resolves” the issues and means AMD PC users can now enjoy life on Windows 11 to the full potential of their Ryzen processors.

“AMD has verified that the performance and behaviour of compatible AMD processors are working as intended on Windows 11 subsequent to the installation of these updates. AMD and Microsoft recommend that users promptly install this update on affected systems,” the company says on a support page.

Those who’ve held off upgrading to Windows 11 to ensure their machine can perform as expected should now feel more comfortable jumping aboard with the latest version of the operating system, which began rolling out on October 5.

Windows 11 update KB5006746 (OS Build 22000.282) can be found here. Microsoft promises the update “addresses an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).”

More information on the AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 3.10.08.506 can be found here.

Considering many of the PC users opting for AMD-based PCs rely on the best performance for gaming and eSports, it was vital for both parties that this issue was nipped in the bud. Hopefully this was the end of the matter and gamers can plough on to their heart’s content.