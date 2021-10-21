 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft and AMD issue fixes for Windows 11 Ryzen slowdown

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft and AMD have launched patches for the latter’s Ryzen processors, which should resolve the issues suffered by users since updating to Windows 11.

The issues, which caused a performance hit of up to 15% for some competitive gamers, were caused by L3 cache latency.

A second issue was the result of the Ryzen processors failing to utilise the fastest core available. That means apps “sensitive to the performance of one or a few CPU threads” could suffer.

However, both have been addressed in a Windows 11 software update and an AMD Chipset Driver package, respectively, both of which can be downloaded from today.

AMD says the double-barrelled strategy “fully resolves” the issues and means AMD PC users can now enjoy life on Windows 11 to the full potential of their Ryzen processors.

“AMD has verified that the performance and behaviour of compatible AMD processors are working as intended on Windows 11 subsequent to the installation of these updates. AMD and Microsoft recommend that users promptly install this update on affected systems,” the company says on a support page.

Those who’ve held off upgrading to Windows 11 to ensure their machine can perform as expected should now feel more comfortable jumping aboard with the latest version of the operating system, which began rolling out on October 5.

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Razer Blade 14 is 2021’s Best Gaming Laptop

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Razer Blade 14 is 2021’s Best Gaming Laptop

Alastair Stevenson 1 week ago
Best gaming mouse 2021: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Best gaming mouse 2021: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Best Gaming CPU: The best Intel and AMD gaming processors

Best Gaming CPU: The best Intel and AMD gaming processors

Ryan Jones 6 months ago

Windows 11 update KB5006746 (OS Build 22000.282) can be found here. Microsoft promises the update “addresses an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).”

More information on the AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 3.10.08.506 can be found here.

Considering many of the PC users opting for AMD-based PCs rely on the best performance for gaming and eSports, it was vital for both parties that this issue was nipped in the bud. Hopefully this was the end of the matter and gamers can plough on to their heart’s content.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.