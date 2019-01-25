Microsoft is already hard at work on another version of Windows 10 for the end of 2019

A new version of Windows 10 is on the way, as a leak has unveiled that Microsoft is already working on Windows 10 Build 18823, due in 19H2 — a not-so-sneaky code indicating a release in the second half of 2019.

The leak comes from WZor on Twitter, a fairly reliable source of Windows leaks that has been on the money several times before, with a tweet unveiling that Windows next update is being worked on.

https://twitter.com/WZorNET/status/1088002857935228928

This isn’t the current version that’s in preview, which is 19H1, coming out in the first half of 2019. As a result, there’s not a lot of information on what exactly will be coming in the 18823. However it’s worth noting that the 19H1 preview is now entering its bug crunching stage and new features are sidelined in favour of fixes and polish for what is already included, meaning any features now will probably be added to the next release.

Windows updates have been rough recently. Their October 2018 update was marred by several severe technical issues that meant Microsoft essentially recalled it. This process has meant that several users are only now getting their hands on a working version of that update, which is currently being rolled out in stages to users. Meanwhile, the next update is in the pipe ready to launch early this year, and Microsoft’s advance testers will likely get access to a testing version of 18823 soon if previous behaviour by the tech outfit is anything to go by.

Microsoft is currently pushing heavily on AI and machine learning as tools to help make Windows faster and work better. We haven’t seen much evidence of that in action just yet, but could this be the update to change that?

