These Mickey Mouse x Beats Solo headphones look like Christmas sorted

Just in time for the holidays, Apple-owned Beats has unveiled a snazzy new pair of limited edition Bluetooth headphones, giving its Beats Solo3 wireless cans a Mickey Mouse-inspired redesign.

The Beats x Disney headphones are intended to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Disney’s most famous character, Mickey Mouse, by giving everyone’s favourite cartoon rodent pride of place on the Solo3’s headband and earpieces.

The overall colour scheme is described by the company as ‘cool grey’, while the all-over design features Mickey striking one of his most iconic poses.

The audio quality is expected to be identical to the standard edition Solo3 wireless cans (we gave them a 7/10 score in our review, so they’re perfectly decent, if flawed in some places), but the catch is that you’ll pay £30 over the odds for the Disney design – the Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones will cost £279.95, compared to a regular Solo3 wireless RRP of £249.99.

What do you get for your money? Well, the design featured on the limited edition Mickey Mouse headphones is obviously the main selling point here, but you’ll also get a custom felt case to keep them in, plus a collectible 90th anniversary pin and sticker.

Whether or not you rate that as worthy of an extra £30 is up to you. Watch the video below to see them showcased in full.

You’ll be able to buy them from Apple’s online store, physical Apple retail outlets in the UK, and Disney’s website starting on November 11.

Tempted to put the limited edition Mickey Mouse Beats Solo3 wireless headphones under your Christmas tree this year? Let us know @TrustedReviews.