Michael B. Jordan is a dreamy ‘vessel’ for Alexa in hilarious Super Bowl ad

Michael B. Jordan is best-known for playing Apollo Creed’s son and Black Panther’s cousin, but in Amazon’s latest Super Bowl commercial, the actor takes on the role of Alexa’s voice… and body.

In the hilarious ad spot, scheduled to air during Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl in the United States, Jordan lives inside the daydream of a fictional Amazon employee. While checking out the new 2020 Amazon Echo (4th generation), the employee says: “I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be… inside”.

The hesitation comes as she walks to the office window to see a bus bearing promotional artwork for the Amazon Prime Video series, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. From there, hilarity ensures, much to the chagrin of the Amazon employee’s husband.

The new Amazon Echo might be the most handsome device in the range, but it’s no match for Michael B. Jordan’s abs, am I right? You can see the one-minute commercial below:

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean you can expect a Michael B. Jordan guest voice any time soon. This is likely geared towards promoting his new show as much as anything. Amazon does have previous though, with the Samuel L. Jackson voice proving a hit among Echo users, so there is hope.

In case you’re not au fait with the tradition, US companies tend to go all out during the Super Bowl. For non-football fans, the commercials are as big of an event as the game itself, so the major US giants tend to put their most creative foot forward during the big game.

The legendary Apple ‘don’t let 1984 be like 1984’ ad was a Super Bowl commercial, for example. A couple of year’s ago, Google channeled the spirit of Home Alone for its Google Assistant spot starring Macauley Culkin and Joe Pesci. There was also the Motorola ad with Megan Fox in the bath. Remember when she was a thing?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday February 7 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Kick-off is 11:30pm UK time.