Miami Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a surprisingly dour affair with most of the fireworks coming in the war of words between Max Verstappen and George Russell.

Here’s hoping the Miami Grand Prix brings the heat as F1 heads to the United States for the first of three races in America. After last weekend’s sprint format, this weekend sees a return to a more traditional structure of practice sessions, qualifying and the race.

Last year’s Grand Prix was viewed as a success, but the action on track wasn’t the most exciting around the Hard Rock Stadium. It’s potentially looking like another battle between the Red Bull cars for victory, with the main action will happening behind their exhausts.

Unless something happens to he Red Bulls, we’re expecting the race for the last spot on the podium to be the most intense. After a rather underwhelming start to the season, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc showed some signs of life with their third place in Azerbaijan. But Aston Martin weren’t far behind and the hot weather of Miami could work in their favour. Mercedes weren’t really on the pace in the last round but mind find an uptick in straight line pace to challenge Ferrari and Aston.

Elsewhere McLaren showed promising signs of better performance, and another one good result here could see them boosting their lead ahead of the midfield pack, especially given Alpine’s pretty disastrous start to the season.

For those watching in the UK, here’s how to watch the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3.30pm UK time on Sunday May 7th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 5th May

2pm – Practice 1

5.30pm – Practice 2

Saturday 6th May

12.30pm – Practice 3

4pm – Miami Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 7th May

3.30pm – Miami Grand Prix

How to watch the Miami F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Miami Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

In a change to the schedule, highlights start at 8.30pm on Sunday 7th for qualifying. Highlights of the race shown at Monday 8th 1.25am in the morning with a repeat at 9.30am. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app.

