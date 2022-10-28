Mexico Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Red Bull have sowed up both the drivers and constructors titles for the first time in nearly 10 years as the racing action moves to Mexico City.

At the US Grand Prix, Max Verstappen managed to overtake Lewis Hamilton to win the race but could we see a bigger shake-up at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend? The altitude will have a different effect on the cars’ aerodynamic efficiency, and engine will perform different at the higher altitude as well. Could Mercedes and indeed Lewis Hamilton be in the mix for their first race win of the season.

While Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes will like be contesting for the win, the midfield battle between Alpine and McLaren is raging on, with Alpine edging ahead in the standings. Elsewhere there are only a few points between Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin, with Alpha Tauri and Haas still competing over 8th spot. It’s still all to play for, especially with the constructors handing out cash prizes for the final standing.

All eyes will be on Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez too, as he bids to win the Mexican Grand Prix for the first time. He’s not had much luck in recent runnings of this event, but with the two titles in the bag, Red Bull may give him the preference this weekend.

To find out how to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Mexico F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The Mexico Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 8pm UK time on Sunday October 23rd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 28th October

7pm – Practice 1

10pm – Practice 2

Saturday 29th October

6pm – Practice 3

9pm – Mexico Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 30th October

8pm – Mexico Grand Prix race

How to watch the Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Mexico F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 starts at 12.30pm the next day on Sunday 30th. Race highlights begin early Monday morning on the31st at 1.05am, so you’ll be wanting to stay up late if you don’t want to be spoiled.

If you miss the live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.