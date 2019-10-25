Mexico GP 2019: Time, TV channel and live stream details

The 18th stop on this year’s Formula One world tour is Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, for the Mexico GP. Runaway leader Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Championship here last year, and history could repeat itself this weekend. However, the Brit will want to celebrate in slightly better style this time out. He finished fourth in Mexico 12 months ago, but a podium finish would feel that little bit sweeter.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Mexico GP action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Mexico GP Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Mexico GP race schedule:

Friday, October 25

3:45pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Practice One build-up

4pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Practice One

7:45pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Practice Two build-up

8pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Practice Two

Saturday, October 26

3:45pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Practice Three build-up

4pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Practice Three

6pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

7pm BST − Mexico Grand Prix Qualifying

8:30pm BST − The F1 Show

Sunday, October 27

5:30pm GMT − Mexico Grand Prix Pit Lane

6:30pm GMT − Mexico Grand Prix On the Grid

7:10pm GMT − MEXICO GP

9pm GMT − Mexico Grand Prix Paddock

10:30pm GMT − Mexico Grand Prix highlights

Mexico GP – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deal 9 Months of Sky Sports – Watch the Latest F1 Races How would you like like to save nearly a third off your Sky Sports subscription? Stream the latest F1 races, alongside football, rugby and more, all while pocketing a swift £110 for your troubles.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 11pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…