Mexican Grand Prix Live Stream: F1 schedule, UK times and coverage

F1 Mexican Grand Prix Live Stream: Race schedule, UK times and coverage

It’s looking like the World Championship will be decided at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend − for the second year in a row. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Mexican Grand Prix online, including the race schedule, UK times, and TV channel details.

History may well repeat itself this weekend. On October 29, 2017, Lewis Hamilton was crowned world champion for the fourth time, despite only finishing ninth in Mexico. His great rival, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, needed to finish second or higher to delay the inevitable, but could only manage fourth.

Related: Eleven Sports

Fast-forward 12 months, and the circumstances are extremely similar. Hamilton, who’s 70 points ahead of Vettel going into this weekend’s race, only needs to finish in seventh place to seal his fifth World Championship. You can bet the German will do everything he can to keep the competition alive, though it looks like a foregone conclusion.

The biggest question at the moment seems to be: will Hamilton win it in style?

Here’s our guide on how to catch the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix from the UK, including channels and times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

Read more: Best VPN

Mexican Grand Prix Schedule: What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s Sky Sports’ full Mexican Grand Prix schedule (all times UK − remember, the clocks go back on Sunday morning):

Friday October 26

3:45pm – Mexican GP Practice One build-up

4pm – Mexican GP Practice One

7:45pm – Mexican GP Practice Two build-up

8pm – Mexican GP Practice Two

Saturday October 27

3:45pm – Mexican GP Practice Three build-up

4pm – Mexican GP Practice Three

6pm – Mexican GP Qualifying build-up

7pm – Mexican GP Qualifying

8:30pm – The F1 Show

Sunday October 28

5:30pm – Mexican GP Pit Lane

6:30pm – Mexican GP On the Grid

7:10pm – THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX

9:30pm – Mexican GP Paddock

Mexican Grand Prix 2018: How to watch the F1 online and on TV

Sky and Channel 4 have both got TV rights for the 2018 season, but the Mexican Grand Prix is one of several races that will be exclusive to Sky this season. You can catch the highlights on Channel 4 from 11pm on Sunday night.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. You can also catch the action by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £6.99 (for a Day Pass) or £10.99 (for a Week Pass).

The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fans, especially if you’re planning to watch everything that goes down from Friday through to Sunday.

You can access Now TV in a number of ways, including apps for your phone, tablet or smart TV, or streaming devices and sticks. The company also has its own dedicated Now TV box that you can pick up for a bargain price.

Share your Mexican Grand Prix race predictions with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.